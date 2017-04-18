This snake lies in wait for a sneaky roadside bit

Imagine riding your motorcycle down a road in Thailand.

The warm wind is in your hair; the coastline shimmers in the distance. Oh, and yes, a snake is waiting to jump at your bike just up ahead.

In this video, shot in Lampang, Thailand, a rider is out for a solitary jaunt, cruising down the mountainous highway when all of a sudden he sees a snake in the road at the bottom of a hill.





Thanks to his quick reflexes–he pulls his legs up and gets into a crouch–the snake just misses him, even though it logs pretty good airtime.

This is one rider who will remain un-snakebitten.