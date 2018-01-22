A woman played good Samaritan recently, saving a gorgeous snow owl from almost-certain death.

The bird had been hit by a car and was stranded on the side of a busy highway.

After the woman, named Ashley, took it to a rehab center, the owl got on the road to recovery.

Starving and with singed feathers, the bird lost vision in one of its eyes.

But the bird was saved and is getting better each day. Now, the raptor rehab center hopes to release it back to the wild.