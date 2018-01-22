Menu
A woman played good Samaritan recently, saving a gorgeous snow owl from almost-certain death.

RELATED: A mechanic in New Hampshire found something surprising under the hood


The bird had been hit by a car and was stranded on the side of a busy highway.

After the woman, named Ashley, took it to a rehab center, the owl got on the road to recovery.

Starving and with singed feathers, the bird lost vision in one of its eyes.

RELATED: A Florida man spotted and helped rescue an owl after it got caught in a strange spot

But the bird was saved and is getting better each day. Now, the raptor rehab center hopes to release it back to the wild.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
