In this viral video, a dog can be heard barking at a nearby crocodile before it goes on the offense.

The dog’s barking is incessant, and for the most part, the reptile who has just scampered to shore on Goat Island, Australia, is oblivious.

And that’s when the little canine goes into attack mode, chasing the crocodile back into the water.

We have no idea if we could be as brave as that dog, but we have massive respect for it.

