In this viral video, a dog can be heard barking at a nearby crocodile before it goes on the offense.

RELATED: “Kill this dog”: A father’s plea to police after his 3-year daughter was mauled to death by a pit bull





The dog’s barking is incessant, and for the most part, the reptile who has just scampered to shore on Goat Island, Australia, is oblivious.

And that’s when the little canine goes into attack mode, chasing the crocodile back into the water.

RELATED: There’s sad news for fans of Piper, the Border Collie famous for doing airport wildlife control in costume

We have no idea if we could be as brave as that dog, but we have massive respect for it.