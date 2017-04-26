This tuna has no appetite for seagulls trying to steal her lunch

Workers on a lunchtime break in Girona, Spain, have taken a liking to Ramona the tuna.

RELATED: Girl feeds seagulls at the beach and instantly learns her lesson

In fact, they make sure the big fish never goes hungry, feeding her sardines, as they do here in this video.

But one day, the tuna got more than she bargained for when a seagull tried to steal her lunch.

As the seagull swoops in for the tasty sardines, Ramona tries to eat the bird!

RELATED: With all eyes on him, a not-so-stealthy seagull robbed a beachside café in broad daylight





No worries–the seagull emerges from the water seconds later…as Ramona shows she has no taste for feathers.