A family nursed a wild squirrel back to health, and now, the rodent is paying it forward.

In this video, the squirrel shows that it hasn’t forgotten the humans who nurtured her.

The animal frequently returns back to the home where she rehabbed, playing, scampering and generally having a grand ole time.

This is one squirrel who knows who’s boss.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
