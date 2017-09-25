This woman fancies cats and Taylor Swift, so she dressed her foster pets up like the star

A veterinarian named Jessica, from Oregon, has a thing for both Taylor Swift — and foster cats.

So the young woman dressed her foster pets up as various incarnations of Swift, some from a la the singer’s latest song and video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and others from previous Swift videos.

Jessica got the kitties into costumes, just like Swift dons in her videos. From ballerinas to zombies and cheerleaders, these felines are fabulous!





This is one vet who is dedicated to her craft! Check the rest of her cat costumes out on Instagram.