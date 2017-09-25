This woman fancies cats and Taylor Swift, so she dressed her foster pets up like the star

A veterinarian named Jessica, from Oregon, has a thing for both Taylor Swift — and foster cats.
So the young woman dressed her foster pets up as various incarnations of Swift, some from a la the singer’s latest song and video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and others from previous Swift videos.
Pinto as Shake It Off Ballerina @taylorswift Guys… I did this thing where I dressed up my foster kittens as home made @taylorswift from her latest video Look What You Made Me Do. Here is the result. . . . . #fosterkitten #fosteringsaveslives #catfoster #kitten #pdx #portland #portlandcats #veterinarian #veterinarianfosterbaby #taylorswift #shakeitoff #shakeitofftaylor #ballerinataylorswift #lwymmd #lwymmdvideo #lwymmdmusicvideo #ilovekittens #ilovetaylorswift @taylornation
Jessica got the kitties into costumes, just like Swift dons in her videos. From ballerinas to zombies and cheerleaders, these felines are fabulous!
Jelly as Zombie Out of the Woods @taylorswift Guys… I did this thing where I dressed up my foster kittens as home made @taylorswift from her latest video Look What You Made Me Do. Here is the result. . . . . #fosterkitten #fosteringsaveslives #catfoster #kitten #pdx #portland #portlandcats #veterinarian #veterinarianfosterbaby #taylorswift #ootw #outofthewoods #zombietaylorswift #zombie #lwymmd #lwymmdvideo #lwymmdmusicvideo #ilovekittens #ilovetaylorswift @taylornation
Chili as Junior Jewels @taylorswift Guys… I did this thing where I dressed up my foster kittens as home made @taylorswift from her latest video Look What You Made Me Do. Here is the result. . . . . #fosterkitten #fosteringsaveslives #catfoster #kitten #pdx #portland #portlandcats #veterinarian #veterinarianfosterbaby #taylorswift #juniorjewels #youbelongwithme #juniorjewelstaylorswift #lwymmd #lwymmdvideo #lwymmdmusicvideo #ilovekittens #ilovetaylorswift @taylornation
This is one vet who is dedicated to her craft! Check the rest of her cat costumes out on Instagram.