A rare shark with a snake's head surfaced near Portugal
Sand dollars are usually dead when beachgoers find them along the ocean shore, but not this one.

The dark-hued sand dollar, with bristles on its bottom, quickly came to life!

<p>Source: <a target=”_blank” href=”https://rumble.com/v3ppnf-woman-grabs-sand-dollar-out-of-the-ocean.-now-watch-closely-while-she-turns.html”>Woman Grabs Sand Dollar Out of the Ocean. Now Watch Closely While She Turns It Around.</a> by <a target=”_blank” href=”https://rumble.com/user/TipHero/”>TipHero</a&gt; on <a href=”https://rumble.com&#8221; target=”_blank”>Rumble</a></p>

The mesmerizing creatures are typically light in color, but this particular sand dollar was dark brown — and its bristles were moving.

For the woman in this video, it all made for one beach experience that was both fun–and a learning experience!

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
