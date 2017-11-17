Sand dollars are usually dead when beachgoers find them along the ocean shore, but not this one.
RELATED: After it wandered into town, this seal is not too delighted with a ranger who tried to lead it back to the ocean
The dark-hued sand dollar, with bristles on its bottom, quickly came to life!
<p>Source: <a target=”_blank” href=”https://rumble.com/v3ppnf-woman-grabs-sand-dollar-out-of-the-ocean.-now-watch-closely-while-she-turns.html”>Woman Grabs Sand Dollar Out of the Ocean. Now Watch Closely While She Turns It Around.</a> by <a target=”_blank” href=”https://rumble.com/user/TipHero/”>TipHero</a> on <a href=”https://rumble.com” target=”_blank”>Rumble</a></p>
The mesmerizing creatures are typically light in color, but this particular sand dollar was dark brown — and its bristles were moving.
RELATED: This guy buys turtles from food markets and returns them to the ocean
For the woman in this video, it all made for one beach experience that was both fun–and a learning experience!