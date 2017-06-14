This young lady’s covert attempt to bring her grandma’s dog to the hospital is just too clever

When her grandmother was recently hospitalized, Shelby Hennick did what any good granddaughter would do: she smuggled her grandma’s dog into the hospital.

Despite a hospital rule banning animals, Hennick knew how much her grandmother had been missing the little ruffian, named Patsy. Grandma had been in the hospital for three days due to an adverse reaction to a medication and missed Patsy dearly.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

So Hennick wrapped the small doggie up and held it in such a way, underneath a large blanket slung over one shoulder, that it looked like she was carrying a baby. This allowed Hennick to sneak the dog into her grandmother’s hospital room with the hospital staff none the wiser.





The plan went off perfectly, and judging from these pictures of grandma reunited with her dog, Hennick’s gesture was greatly appreciated.