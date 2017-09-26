Tragic end for a stolen pig named Spam

He was taken during a home robbery, but his owners remained optimistic that Spam would survive.

Their hopes fell when their pet miniature pig was found dead in a carrier in an East Cleveland, Ohio, backyard.

The owners of the 15-pound pig, Valerie Couch and Paul Etzler, said he was stolen from their home, along with jewelry and electronics, during a robbery.

Donors raised more than $1,000 to offer a reward to help find the pig, which the couple says will be either returned or donated to the Animal Protective League, the agency performing the necropsy on Spam.