Two hikers heard sounds from inside a mine shaft — and returned to pull off a major rescue

A dog was recently rescued after being trapped in a mine shaft for over a week.

Preston Gladd was hiking in the Beaver Creek area of Fairplay, Colo. when he heard sounds coming from a nearby mine shaft. He thought it was a wild animal, but when he returned a week later, he heard barking coming from the mine. He and his friend, Portia Scovern, returned and found the dog 20 ft. down the shaft, and with the aid of another friend, got to work to rescue the dog.





The dog was noted to be “underweight and dehydrated.” Scovern shared video of the rescue on Facebook, and said she was “shocked that she has no injuries.”

Scovern also used the Facebook post in order to help return the dog to her owners. Fortunately, they were able to reunite her with her owners a few days after they rescued her.