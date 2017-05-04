University offers reward for return of stolen rare rhino horn

A rare black rhino horn was discovered stolen from the University of Vermont last week, and now the university is offering a reward for its return.

According to The Associated Press, the horn is “destined for the international black market.”

Special agent Robert Rothe told the AP Wednesday that a drill was used to disable a lock on the door at the university’s Torrey Hall in Burlington, where the black rhino horn had been housed for decades.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the university are offering a $3,000 reward for the return of the horn and the identity of the person or people who took it.