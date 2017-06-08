Vets and doctors team up to deliver endangered baby gorilla

An endangered baby gorilla was born at the Philadelphia Zoo, thanks to the help of veterinarians and human-focused doctors.

The 5-pound baby was delivered last week to Kira, a 17-year-old gorilla; it was her first pregnancy.

Zoo officials began to get concerned with Kira’s labor when it did not progress.

“She appeared to tire and behaved as if she were feeling worse over the course of the morning, and there were no signs of the labor progressing,” said the zoo. “Typically, gorilla labor is quick, and the mother does not appear tired, distressed, or show symptoms of feeling poorly.”





The team of doctors, including an ob-gyn, surgeons, veterinarians and anesthesiologists, gathered to assist in the birth. They determined that Kira, placed under anesthesia, was fully dilated and that the baby was in position for a natural delivery.

Now, baby and mama are “resting comfortably,” they say.