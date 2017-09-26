Watch a giant python puke up a partially digested duck and chicken

Snakes aren’t intimidated by large meals. Mice, rats, cats, pigs, and antelope are standard fare. Unlike our boring, inferior human jaws that are designed to chew, a snake’s mandible is rigged with tendons, muscles, and ligaments that give it incredible flexibility. That’s how they easily devour livestock — and vomit it back up, like the 44-lb python that regurgitated a partially digested duck and a partially digested chicken immediately after its capture in a southern Chinese village.

The villagers said they noticed some of their livestock had gone missing on Sept. 14 and later found a python hiding in a hut that stores logs, The Daily Mail reports. Local officials eventually came to remove the gargantuan reptile, but got a stomach-churning shock as the python began to throw up.





Shocked townsfolk recorded the moment on their cell phones. They watched in disgust as the snake spit up a dead duck, but the ordeal was far from over. Just as a wildlife official dragged the beast into the bed of a truck, it threw up another feathered animal — this time a large chicken.

The python was taken away, but the villagers will be scarred for life.