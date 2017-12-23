The Amazon is home to some amazing creatures, no more so than the leafcutter ant, a species of wingless worker ant that can carry roughly up to 50 times its own body weight.





In this video, the relatively massive ant crests a moss-covered rock with a large piece of flower — the corolla tube of an Ericaceae flower — balanced perfectly on its noggin’.

These ants carry pieces of flowers to their underground colonies where they make a fungus that turns into their food source.

This is one dedicated — and ridiculously strong — ant!