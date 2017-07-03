Watch the hilarious moment a dog crashed a symphonic performance

Animals are normally not a part of classical music performances, and neither is mid-movement applause from the audience.

But check out this video of one classy canine, who wandered onstage during an outdoor symphony concert in Ephesus, Turkey, last week.

The dog, who looks to be a lab mix, slowly walked onto the stage, casually making eye contact with the audience.

You can hear some chuckles from the crowd at the utter novelty — not to mention cuteness — of the moment. The audience then breaks into applause when the dog takes a seat, right next to the first violinist.





This is one dog who has good taste in music.