Watch these adorable kittens get nursed back to good health

Los Angeles is aiming to be the country’s largest no-kill city, and it’s partly because of the neonatal kitten nurseries sprouting up across the area.

RELATED: Just let your kitty respond to that annoying Facebook friend

At a shelter in Mission Hills, you’ll find one of the city’s six such nurseries, whose mission, if you will, is to lower euthanasia rates.

Here, you’ll see tiny, mewling baby kittens brought in because they have no mother to nurse them. Enter the legions of volunteers who do the job.





In this heart-warming video, one such adorable kitten gets a much-needed bottle-feeding.

RELATED: The way this kitten is sitting on a laptop might end badly

“Sometimes I can’t believe how many kittens come in here,” said Lim, a nurse who regularly drives 33 miles from her home to help keep baby cats alive.