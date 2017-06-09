Watch these bear cubs amazingly climb up a fence

The fence was in the way of wherever a mama bear and her cubs wanted to go, so they did the obvious — they climbed up it.

RELATED: Steve Irwin’s son brought bear cubs to “The Tonight Show” and we can’t get over the cuteness

But it’s the way the bear and her babies mounted the wooden fence in Connecticut that’s mesmerizing.

In this video, the bears impressively scurry up the fence — except one of the four cubs gives up, or at least runs off camera. Leaving this video to have a cliffhanger, if you will.





RELATED: Three polar bear cubs walk into a zoo