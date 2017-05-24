Watch these two cats ring their bells for dinner

Call it a Pavlovian experiment gone viral, but we dare you to not be mesmerized by this video of two cats ringing their bells for dinner.

The adorable felines, perched side-by-side, are clearly hungry. Each has a bell next to him, and the cats alternate hitting them, so that they are rewarded with food.

As the video progresses, the “dings” get more frequent, working into such a frenzy that the cat on the left starts ringing the other cat’s bell.





No worries — this video can ring our bells all day long.