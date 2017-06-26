Watch these two deer go at it in a hardcore “slap fight”

Two Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency trail officers were in the right place and the right time last week, in order to view two deer having a straight-up “slap fight.”

Amy and Bubba Spencer caught the bucks in mid-fight, as the animals were both on their hind legs.

In the video, you can see the two engage in a bizarre hoof-to-hoof fight. It looks awkward but those in the know say it can prove quite violent since the hooves are sharp.





The deers’ antlers are extremely sensitive and still growing, but expect the duo to go at it again this fall, this time with their antlers doing the dirty business.