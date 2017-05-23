Watch this adorable monkey play mama to a stray puppy

A rhesus macaque monkey has adopted a stray puppy in India, and onlookers can’t get enough of seeing the two cuddle.

RELATED: A puppy and a baby monkey having a makeout session is the sweetest thing

The unlikely duo were spotted in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh state shortly after the monkey started taking care of the pup.

Now, the pair are often spotted in the streets, with the monkey carrying the little canine under her arm and protecting the pup from harm, according to RT.com.





RELATED: We’ve seen cats attempt to wash dishes, but this monkey is really advancing a household chore

The adorable pair are well taken care of, because they’ve drawn quite the fan club. People have been following them around to make sure they have enough food and care to stay healthy.