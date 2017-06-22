Watch this baby elephant get saved from drowning by her mom and aunt

Things were going swimmingly recently at a zoo in South Korea — until a baby elephant fell into a pond.

The elephant calf, named Hope, was trying to get a drink of water but lost her footing and fell into the small body of water at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo.

That’s when her mother and aunt sprung to action, using their tusks to try and reach Hope.





When that didn’t work, they entered the pond and, between the two of them, successfully hoisting Hope up and out of the water.

