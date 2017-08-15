Watch this cat give her owner one purr-fect handshake

You’ve heard about the fist-bumping toddler? Now, there’s a cat who’s blowing up the Internet with her secret handshake.

RELATED: A West Texas A&M University police officer has died after suffering from complications of an unexpected encounter

Thieta and her owner have a greeting that’s pretty amazing. In the video, she slaps her man’s hand as he walks by, and then manages to balance on the arm of a chair while fist-bumping him too.

RELATED: A boat captain saved a kitty from drowning, and the cat got a new home out of it too





This is one cat who’s surprisingly quick on the uptake. We can imagine a lot of cat owners are now hard at work to get their felines to do the same.