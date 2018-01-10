Crabs are prickly, unusual things. This one, caught on camera off the waters of Akumal, Mexico, found a different target.

The crustacean, a Batwing Coral Crab, was happy to steal a couple of snorkelers’ GoPro camera, schlepping it into its cave, perhaps for further investigation.

The animal was quiet enamored with the gadget, looking at it closely, and not quite sure what to make of it, leading the snorkelers to speculate that it might be hungry.

According to the video description, “It’s difficult to say whether the crab’s initial reaction was curiosity or whether he saw the shiny camera as potential food, but the footage that followed is priceless!”