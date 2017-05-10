Watch this deer fearlessly walk right up to a hunter and lick the barrel of his shotgun

Some hunters in Hendricks County, Ind., had a somewhat likely encounter with a brave deer.

Leon Champine, the man who filmed the video above, told Fox 59 he and his friends saw a pair of deer on two separate occasions last weekend. On the second, one of the deer actually walked up to Champine and licked the barrel of his shotgun.

Champine gave an explanation of why the deer didn’t seem scared.

“I believe this is their first season without following mom around to teach them what is dangerous,” he said. “I also believe that they were just simply inquisitive.”





The hunters were after turkeys anyway, so this deer lucked out.

