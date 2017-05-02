Rare Animals

Watch this elephant’s priceless reaction to seeing a baby goat

Article will continue after advertisement

Elephants are seldom skittish, but that wasn’t the case for one in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.

RELATED: Watch this young elephant take on 14 lions

In this video, a baby elephant is minding its own business, even socializing with a pack of tourists, when a baby goat comes on the scene.

The baby elephant takes one look at the goat, seemingly does a double take, and quickly runs off to other fellow elephants–all to the laughter of onlookers.

RELATED: A baby elephant is learning how to use his trunk in such adorable fashion


This is one little fella who just might be afraid of his own shadow too.

Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement