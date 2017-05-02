Watch this elephant’s priceless reaction to seeing a baby goat

Elephants are seldom skittish, but that wasn’t the case for one in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.

RELATED: Watch this young elephant take on 14 lions

In this video, a baby elephant is minding its own business, even socializing with a pack of tourists, when a baby goat comes on the scene.

The baby elephant takes one look at the goat, seemingly does a double take, and quickly runs off to other fellow elephants–all to the laughter of onlookers.

RELATED: A baby elephant is learning how to use his trunk in such adorable fashion





This is one little fella who just might be afraid of his own shadow too.