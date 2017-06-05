Watch this golden retriever take art appreciation to a new level

Ella Fitzgerald is not your usual Golden Retriever.
This canine has a thing for art, especially her owner Julia Powell’s paintings.
When you walk into your studio and your dog is just staring at your work and then she looks at you like you are the one who's interrupting… My dog, Ella Fitzgerald, annoyed art critic. #oilpainting #impressionism #goldenretriever #art🎨 #artcritic #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #modernart #abstractart #landscapepainting #studio #studioartist
According to Boston Magazine, Ella lives in Cambridge, Mass. and spends most of her time staring at Powell’s paintings. Powell began to photograph and film Ella and post the images to her Instagram.
Powell has had some fun with these photos, dressing Ella in scarves and eyeglasses. She has even caught Ella cracking a smile at her work.
Golden Retriever Art Criticism: Day 3. UPDATE! I did a test and she is clearly drawn to blues and greens and WATER (no interest in red or orange at all and less interest in my birch trees). So all of you water theorists out there stand up! And applaud yourselves. Anyway, after I put on the glasses, she actually looked at the painting for like four solid seconds before yawning (everything is derivative, she seemed to be saying) and then trying to remove the glasses. Which she did, successfully. #oilpainting #dogsarethebest #funnyface #art🎨 #artcritic #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #landscapepainting #modernart #abstractart #waterfall #seascape #impressionism #fineart #painting #oilpaintings #goldenretrieversofinstagram #artist #artforsale #artgallery #hilarious
Her various reactions to Powell’s paintings, bright abstract images and landscapes, makes you think twice about just how smart dogs can be.
Or not.
“She zones out in like a zen way in front of my paintings,” Powell says.
Day 4 of The Ella Chronicles. As Ella's fame grows, so does her taste in clothing. Latest experiment: I put four paintings in my backyard to see which one she might be drawn to. Perhaps it's no surprise that a gray, blue and green water painting captured her full attention. What totally flummoxed me however was that she CONTINUED TO STARE after I put on the scarf and glasses. When she then turned and looked at me (end of video) like I was some bothersome admirer seeking her advice and approval, I almost dropped the phone I was laughing so much. Then she returned to looking at the painting. I don't know when this will end but man it's been fun – Dogs are so wonderfully ridiculous. #oilpainting #artforsale #artist #fineart #art🎨 #art #artcritic #fineart #artistic #hilarious #funnyvideos #landscapepainting #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #modernart #abstractart #impressionism #artgallery #painting 😉#goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretriever #dog #dogsarethebest #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram