Watch this golden retriever take art appreciation to a new level

Ella Fitzgerald is not your usual Golden Retriever.

This canine has a thing for art, especially her owner Julia Powell’s paintings.

According to Boston Magazine, Ella lives in Cambridge, Mass. and spends most of her time staring at Powell’s paintings. Powell began to photograph and film Ella and post the images to her Instagram.

Powell has had some fun with these photos, dressing Ella in scarves and eyeglasses. She has even caught Ella cracking a smile at her work.





Her various reactions to Powell’s paintings, bright abstract images and landscapes, makes you think twice about just how smart dogs can be.

Or not.

“She zones out in like a zen way in front of my paintings,” Powell says.