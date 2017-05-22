Watch this Golden Retriever work his abs by doing “bicycles”

A Golden Retriever in California is drawing double takes for his exercise-oriented nature.

RELATED: There’s only one being fit to carry the ring at this wedding

The dog, a 1-year-old purebred named Riptide, likes to be outside and moving — so much so that he has started to train with the Stanford University women’s crew team.

Riptide likes to do ab bicycles, and he recently shared his fitness regimen on Instagram.

In the video, the dog lies on his back, “bicycling” his legs just like the female athletes to his left and right do.





RELATED: Don’t look at this dog — he has no idea who dug a hole in the freshly cut grass

This is one dog who takes fitness to another level.