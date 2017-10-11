Watch this huge swamp creature come out of a family’s bathroom commode

The swamp creature was unlike anything the family in Malaysia had ever seen.

It was a good thing someone thought to tape the creepy visitor’s arrival.

Family members believe the creature, which appears to be some kind of snake, had been hiding for some time in the sewers beneath the home in Alor Setar. When the animal ran out of food, it emerged from the pipes — to the family’s utter terror.





“It was scary,” resident Zul Hanif Anip, 25, told The Daily Mail. “It came up through the toilet. I think the creature grew up inside the pipe works connected to the toilet hole, because I have checked, and there is no entry point for it to have got inside.”

Because of its small head and thick body, the family first thought it was not a snake. However, when a snake eats a big meal, it can be bigger than it usually would be until it digests its food.