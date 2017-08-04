Watch this incredible video of a rhino charging at traffic in India

Apparently, this event happens around India’s Kaziranga National Park quite regulrly.

RELATED: University offers reward for return of stolen rare rhino horn

But that doesn’t explain why motorists in this crazy video were going a little nuts themselves when they encountered a giant, charging rhinoceros in the roadway recently.

According to a comment made by the North-East of India Facebook page, rainy seasons are rife with animals-on-the-road scenarios.

In the video, you can see one car back up in a panic when face-to-face with the massive animal. It nearly hits another car in its haste to get away.





RELATED: Rhino joins Tinder in last-ditch attempt at mating

Hopefully, no animals (or cars) were hurt in the making of this video, which provides for one awesome sight indeed.