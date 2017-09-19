Watch this mama bear and her cub enjoy the fruits of their labor

A woman in California was stunned to see some unusual fans of oranges taking advantage of the tree in her backyard: a mama bear and her cub.

The two were enjoying the perfect day, just north of Los Angeles, while eating a snack.

In this video, you can see the mama bear, really going at the tree, then sharing the fruits of her labor with her cub.





After their exertion, the vitamin C aficionados took a nap. And that’s when authorities stepped in.

The bears were then tranquilized and transported to back to a setting more suited for their kind.