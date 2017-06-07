Watch this small yippy dog scare the bejesus out of a burglar

A burglar trying to rob a home got what was coming to him when a small, yippy dog chased him from the scene in Arlington, Texas.

In this surveillance video, watch as the burglar at the top of the frame scurries from the home when the dog barks and makes quite a fuss.

Police say the suspect had kicked in the front door and was in a back bedroom of the house when he was scared off the property.





Police were still searching for the suspect at the time of the press release, but one thing’s for sure: This is one good dog!