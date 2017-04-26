Watch this TV star’s brother get smacked by a stingray

Savannah Guthrie shared a family video on “Today,” but isn’t what you think it might be.

In the footage, a man is snorkeling, and all of a sudden, he gets hit in the head by a stingray.

The man, Guthrie’s brother, was vacationing in Puerto Rico when the stingray got the better of him. His daughter, Guthrie’s niece, shot the video.

“The man says he dislocated his jaw,” Guthrie shared, before revealing that the man was her brother. “And something else about that guy, he never made his bed growing up, and he gave a really bad noogie.”