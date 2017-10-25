Watch what happened when a man found a newborn kitty in the middle of a busy highway

A Good Samaritan on a motorcycle deserves some praise for his heroic exploits on a Bangkok highway.

RELATED: Pedestrians wade through flooded streets when a huge boa swims at them “out of nowhere”

The man saved a newborn kitty from almost certain death — it was in the middle of a busy, rain-slick road in the center of the capital.

In the video, the man pulls over his bike, then raises his hand to stop traffic.

And at one point, it looks like a car has run over the animal!





But, no — the kitty escaped harm when it was recovered from under the vehicle’s wheel well and bumper.

RELATED: A couple in Thailand were chased by an elephant following a misguided selfie attempt

This is one kitten who is already on her second life!