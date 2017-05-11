Watch what happened when this bear came into a dog’s backyard

Bears are pretty intimidating creatures, but don’t tell that to this small dog in southern California.

RELATED: When a man met the local bear, neither of them were expecting it

When a large brown bear appeared in a Los Angeles-area backyard, the home’s small dog took it on, defending itself and its owner’s property.

In this aerial video, see as the bear, at first, tries to take on the dog. But then, the dog starts chasing the bear away from the home, into the backyard where it corners the bear near playground equipment.





RELATED: Man came home from work to find a grizzly surprise, and her two cubs, hanging out in the kitchen

Soon enough, the bear has had enough of this dog-and-mouse game, retreating into the woods. But first–it must get over a fence, which it, amazingly, deftly maneuvers.