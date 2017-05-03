Watch what happened when this moose crossed the street

It was just a regular day for a massive moose in rural Finland.

RELATED: Video shows incredible footage of a rare albino moose by a river

That is, until a police cruiser hit the animal just as it bolted across the road.

In this video, shot on dashcam, the elegant elk almost eludes the car, but then at the last second, it is hit.

The moose, while surprisingly quick on his feet, almost makes it across the road but the car hits its hindquarters. The windshield goes crack! and the car swerves to the side of the road.





RELATED: Canadians are being warned about this car-licking moose on the loose

Fortunately, the moose managed to run off without any serious injuries.