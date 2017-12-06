Menu
snow2 Read this Next

A snow leopard is stalking its prey in plain sight in this photo — do you see it?
Advertisement

Nearly a dozen Siberian husky dogs fell for it when their owner turned up wearing a very believable dog mask.

RELATED: This Siberian Husky and Golden Retriever have the greatest romance of all time


While the breed is known as being independent and tough, the canines showed their excitable sides when they came across a human wearing a husky mask in this video from Thailand.

Watch here as they first lay eyes on the masked man. The band of pups nearly loses their minds, jumping up and down as if they are on pogo sticks.

RELATED: You don’t love anything as much as Lihkku the Siberian Husky loves her favorite snack

Finally, the man relents and takes off his mask, which only served to make the huskies even happier.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

A Delta flight made an unplanned pit stop in Montana because passengers just couldn’t hold it in anymore

A snow leopard is stalking its prey in plain sight in this photo — do you see it?
Rare Animals

A snow leopard is stalking its prey in plain sight in this photo — do you see it?

,
A cat makes a daring attempt to climb a Christmas tree to shocking results
Rare Animals

A cat makes a daring attempt to climb a Christmas tree to shocking results

,
An opossum breaks into a liquor store and does what any of us would do
Rare Animals

An opossum breaks into a liquor store and does what any of us would do

A NY doctor wants answers after a tiger shark killed his Wall Street exec fiancee
Rare Animals

A NY doctor wants answers after a tiger shark killed his Wall Street exec fiancee

,
Advertisement