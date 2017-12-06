Nearly a dozen Siberian husky dogs fell for it when their owner turned up wearing a very believable dog mask.

While the breed is known as being independent and tough, the canines showed their excitable sides when they came across a human wearing a husky mask in this video from Thailand.

Watch here as they first lay eyes on the masked man. The band of pups nearly loses their minds, jumping up and down as if they are on pogo sticks.

Finally, the man relents and takes off his mask, which only served to make the huskies even happier.