This feral cat probably never had it so good.

The grey feline appeared at the front of a monkey’s cage at a zoo, and the monkey couldn’t resist giving the visitor a grooming! Luckily, someone caught it on camera.

In the video, the monkey paws the the kitty’s fur, and seems to inspect its ears in the process.

The duo make for one darling sight, and you can hear onlookers’ oohs and ahhs.

After a bit, the cat has had enough, and it paws at its own fur as if to inspect the monkey’s handiwork. Maybe the cat will return for another appointment.