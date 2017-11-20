Menu
Watch what happens when a swan lords its power over a terrified dog
This feral cat probably never had it so good.

RELATED: Emotional video shows chimpanzees once used as research animals get a new lease on life


The grey feline appeared at the front of a monkey’s cage at a zoo, and the monkey couldn’t resist giving the visitor a grooming! Luckily, someone caught it on camera.

In the video, the monkey paws the the kitty’s fur, and seems to inspect its ears in the process.

The duo make for one darling sight, and you can hear onlookers’ oohs and ahhs.

RELATED: A U.S. court answers the question of whether a monkey owns its selfie

After a bit, the cat has had enough, and it paws at its own fur as if to inspect the monkey’s handiwork. Maybe the cat will return for another appointment.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
