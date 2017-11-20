Menu
parrot Read this Next

This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving
Advertisement

A dog on a leash is no match for a preening swan at a park in Strasbourg, France.

RELATED: A lonely swan in Germany found a new companion thanks to a well-placed singles ad


In this video, the pup is looking to make nice with a large white swan. But the swan, who arches its neck and unfurls its wings, is not so interested.

Watch as the bird starts to nip at the dog, who in return, bucks and wants none of it.

At one point, the dog even tries to get out of its collar, it looks so terrified.

RELATED: A camper in Botswana got too friendly with a giraffe and nearly caught a hoof for his troubles

The dog owner, meanwhile, looks bemused and seems to be OK with this flagrant fowl’s nasty manners. This may have been the right choice. According to the video description, “the dog’s owner makes the right decision in not fleeing from the swan. Showing an act of dominance may have prevented the swan from physically attacking them.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

Stories You Might Like

Watch what happens when a cat gets a most unlikely grooming session at a zoo
Rare Animals

Watch what happens when a cat gets a most unlikely grooming session at a zoo

,
This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving
Rare Animals

This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving

,
A crocodile spotted on a beach has Florida residents running for the hills
Rare Animals

A crocodile spotted on a beach has Florida residents running for the hills

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity
Rare Animals

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

,
Advertisement