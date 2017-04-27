Watch what happens when this baby elephant gets stuck in the mud

From the ‘Adorable Rescues’ file comes this video featuring an elephant calf stuck in the mud.

Wild Wings Safaris, a safari tourism business in Africa, shot the footage of the calf struggling to make its way up a small but treacherous hill.

The baby’s mom tries to come to the rescue, but to no avail — until another adult female gets in on the action.

Using their leverage above the calf, the older elephants use their trunks to lift the baby’s hind quarters up, proving that trunks are really versatile tools.



