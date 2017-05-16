Watch what happens when this cockatoo tries to befriend a cat

Cats are famously finicky, but this is ridiculous.

RELATED: You won’t be stroking any cats after you hear this furry little dude’s creepy voice

In it, a white cockatoo perches next to a black cat on a bathroom vanity.

At first, things seem to be going OK. But, sure enough, the bird wants more from the relationship. He uses his beak to nudge the cat’s neck, looking like he is grooming the cat. All the while, the cat sits there looking non-plussed.

But, wait! Halfway in, the cat wraps its paw around the bird lovingly. And it happens again a few more seconds.





RELATED: This yogurt-eating cockatoo isn’t human, but her mannerisms sure are close

That is one persistent bird, who just may have made a friend out of one standoffish cat.