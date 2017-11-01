Watch what happens when this giant canine tries to break up a fight between 2 brothers

In this video, two brothers in China are going at it, fighting hand over fist — until their giant Great Pyrenees dog gets in on the action.

As the bigger brother starts smacking the younger, the dog tries to intervene. First, he comes up from behind, goes on his hind legs and places his one of his front legs on the boy’s shoulder, to no avail.

Then, he turns his attention to the younger brother — with marginally more success.





This is one canine who knows when it’s time to play referee when things get out of hand.