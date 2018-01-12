A dirty and malnourished yellow lab had been used for breeding and then was dumped in a Southern California neighborhood.

Thankfully, the animal welfare organization Hope For Paws was on the scene to help.





In this video, a duo tracks down the dog, trying to get her on a leash to no avail.

Finally, they find her cowered under a truck, and they gently get her on a leash. The canine had no microchip so the organization took the dog to a shelter.

Shortly after arriving, the dog that they renamed Perla was adopted by a loving family.