A dirty and malnourished yellow lab had been used for breeding and then was dumped in a Southern California neighborhood.

Thankfully, the animal welfare organization Hope For Paws was on the scene to help.


In this video, a duo tracks down the dog, trying to get her on a leash to no avail.

Finally, they find her cowered under a truck, and they gently get her on a leash. The canine had no microchip so the organization took the dog to a shelter.

Shortly after arriving, the dog that they renamed Perla was adopted by a loving family.

Anna Caplan 
Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

