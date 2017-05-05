Watch what happens when this stubborn dog won’t go to bed

Does any dog like his crate?

RELATED: Stubborn Husky talks back to his owner before taking his walk

This extraordinarily stubborn bull mastiff certainly doesn’t.

In this video, watch as the canine refuses to go to bed in his crate, despite his owner gently dragging him towards it. The dog, who spends most of this time on his back with his legs curled in the air, clearly despises the wire-rigged box.

As the dog’s master starts laughing, he, too, struggles with the situation–but never loses patience.

RELATED: This scene of a dog stubbornly protesting bath time will look very familiar to those with four-legged friends





All of which makes you wonder if this ordeal is nightly…and if the dog ever gets into the crate. But it definitely makes for one hilarious cliffhanger!