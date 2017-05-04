Rare Animals

Watch what happens when this vet sings to a scared pup before her surgery

There’s nothing like pre-surgery jitters.

So when a dog named Ruby started to lose her cool before a procedure recently, her veterinarian, Dr. Ross Henderson, traded a scalpel for a guitar.

In this video, the vet sings Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” in a serenade that seems to immediately soothe the pup.

“It was a special moment,” he told the “Today” show.

The 28-year-old veterinarian works at the Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., where he practices with his father, Anthony Henderson, and brother Ryan, both of whom are also vets.
Sari Reese, Rare Contributor
