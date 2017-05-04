Watch what happens when this vet sings to a scared pup before her surgery

There’s nothing like pre-surgery jitters.

So when a dog named Ruby started to lose her cool before a procedure recently, her veterinarian, Dr. Ross Henderson, traded a scalpel for a guitar.

In this video, the vet sings Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” in a serenade that seems to immediately soothe the pup.

“It was a special moment,” he told the “Today” show.

