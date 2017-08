Golden Retrievers are loyal dogs.

But this fella is totally “paw”some.

In this video, the golden keeps one paw on a rocking seat, where his baby (human) sister sits. At first, she is wide-eyed, but slowly, ever so slowly, she falls asleep.

This is one canine that takes co-parenting to a new level!