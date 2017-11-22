Nitro the Dutch Shepherd joined the Gulf Shores Police Department in February of 2017.

Since starting out, the dog has definitely caught on to what it takes to keep fit.

In this video, the canine does push ups with its fellow officers.

As each officer goes down, so does the dog, to incredibly cute effect.

This dog is a regular Jack Palance!