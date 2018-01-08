Menu
bear and sons inc Read this Next

A hunter got more than he bargained for when a bear stole the buck he shot
Advertisement

Gauchos in South America are known for their bravery in the ring, and no more is it apparent than in this BBC Earth clip.


RELATED: A woman said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted 2 wild horses trotting down Bellaire Blvd. this week

In the clip, this cowboy tries to tame a wild mare in Patagonia, Argentina.

At first, the horse bucks and trots around the ring, oblivious to the gaucho’s attempts to rein it in. But slowly, the animal begins to trust the man as he slowly moves in.

After a few pats, and a few licks (on the horse’s part), the man saddles him up, eager to successfully tame the wild beast.

RELATED: A rodeo family says that their children’s prize rodeo horses were stolen in the dead of night

The gaucho says riding the horse is “his biggest satisfaction,” but watching this video proves just as rewarding.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement