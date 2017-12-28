Menu
What is this mutt? A DNA test finally solved the mystery
date 2017-12-28
A good Samaritan got more than he bargained for when he tried to remove a fishing hook from a shark in the Florida Keys.


Watch in this Weather Channel video as the man places his hand near the white shark, and then the animal snaps to life.

The man retracts his hand just in time. The shark caught the man’s pliers and flailed around before tossing them out. Someone off camera even asks if the man is okay.

Meanwhile, the hook was eventually removed from the shark, and the fish went back into the water. This is a good reminder to be careful around shark mouths, even if they’re on the land.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
What is this mutt? A DNA test finally solved the mystery
What is this mutt? A DNA test finally solved the mystery

This wild squirrel pays it forward in love
This wild squirrel pays it forward in love

These are 10 of the world's most ridiculously powerful dogs
These are 10 of the world's most ridiculously powerful dogs

The "Hugging Dog" and her master lost everything in a Christmas Day fire
The "Hugging Dog" and her master lost everything in a Christmas Day fire

