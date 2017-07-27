We now know how Snooty, the world’s oldest captive manatee, died, and it’s terribly tragic

Just two days after turning 69, the world’s oldest manatee in captivity died.

Now, authorities know just how the massive animal passed away.

Officials found Snooty inside an unauthorized area — the animal somehow was able to access a door that was usually closed — and at first didn’t know how he had gotten there.

During a news conference, officials from the South Florida Museum in Bradenton said Snooty somehow gained access to a 30-by-30 inch tube and was not able to extricate himself. Museum executives said the panel on the tube was last opened five years ago and is for emergency use only.





Manatees usually surface every 2 to 5 minutes, but can stay underwater for 20 minutes. However, they cannot swim backward.

Despite his age, Snooty had been in good health.