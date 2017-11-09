Webster the therapy duck makes a splash on Iowa campus, and Twitter is smitten

If anyone knows a thing or two about stress, it’s law students. One Iowa school brought in a cute, but unexpected, guest to help its students get some much needed relief.

Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) an Iowa Law School student tweeted a picture of a picture of the pet therapy duck, Webster, with whom students could pet and play with.

Someone brought a $@&@?! therapy duck into @IowaLawSchool. pic.twitter.com/3s7hJ6npl7 — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 8, 2017

User Nick Kilburg tweeted, “Clearly you’ve never experienced the relief those limpid eyes and soft feathers can provide. Not to mention a soulful ‘quack’ now and again,” in response to Grewal’s image.

Clearly you’ve never experienced the relief those limpid eyes and soft feathers can provide. Not to mention a soulful “quack” now and again. — Nick Kilburg (@NickKilburg) November 8, 2017

THERE WAS A THERAPY DUCK NAMED WEBSTER HERE TODAY. AND HE HAD A HARNESS LEASH AND A DIAPER. He was so precious pic.twitter.com/JjFIg2f0Je — Tay 👽🖤 (@scully_gibson) November 8, 2017

I don't mean to be critical, but this "therapist" is a quack. https://t.co/3f9Es7yAjm — Robert Anderson (@ProfRobAnderson) November 9, 2017

Actor John Cusack joined the discussion on the quacky therapist, tweeting “See, now when I am king – they won’t be called therapy ducks – just ducks.”

See , now when I am king – they won’t be called therapy ducks – just ducks – https://t.co/RwRgBf3e6t — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 9, 2017

According to an article from Des Moines KCCI, Webster has already made a name for himself in Adel, Iowa. The therapy duck makes three visits a week to provide therapeutic services all around town. Some of the places he works at include a residential facility for people dealing with mental illnesses, a nursing home and a camp for children.

His owner, Philip Blanchard, shared with KCCI that the mallard duck didn’t plan on being anything other than a family pet, until his owner enrolled in the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s TheraPet program. According to his owner, the duck is definitely a people person; he even had a Facebook page.

“He’s always been so personable. [Webster] loves to be social and out and about,” Blanchard said.

“Just the joy on their face to be able to pet something that’s different than a cat or a dog and feel how soft his feathers are,” he continued.

We agree; everyone should be able to pet a therapy duck because this one is absolutely adorable!